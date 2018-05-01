Eugene Ricciardi recertified for service as a Magisterial Judge

Magisterial District Judge Eugene Ricciardi was again certified for service as a member of Pennsylvania’s Unified Judicial System after successful completion recently of continuing legal education course work.

Conduct by the Minor Judiciary Education Board (MJEB) and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), the educational program for magisterial district judges is held in Harrisburg. The week-long instructional program is designed to ensure magisterial district judges remain current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques required to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office.

Included in this year’s curriculum are updates on the Motor Vehicle Code; Setting Collateral Post-disposition – Default; Right to Counsel in Summary Cases; Rules of Criminal Procedure – Bail Forfeiture; Act 138 or 2016 Truancy Legislation; Legal Research; Civil Law Update – Co-Ops & Debt Collection; Homeowner’s Association Law & Condominium Law; Landlord & Tenant Update; Ethics; Gang Awareness; Alternative Dispute Resolution; Language Access; MDJS Reports; Criminal Law Update; MDJS Update; Dog Law & Animal Cruelty; Crash (Accident) Reconstruction; Mental Health Update; Social Media & IT Security; Truancy Law; Depression: An Occupational Hazard of the Legal Profession; and, Bail & Strangulation Law.

Continuing education course work is required by statute of each of the more than 500 Pennsylvania magisterial district judges, with approximately 50 district judges attending one of 13 such classes during each academic year.

Magisterial district judges represent the “grass roots” level of Pennsylvania’s judicial system. In counties other than Philadelphia, district judges have jurisdiction over summary, criminal and motor vehicle cases; landlord/tenant matters; and, other civil actions where the amount claimed does not exceed $12,000. District judges may also accept guilty pleas in misdemeanor cases of the third degree under certain circumstances. The judges also have jurisdiction to issue arrest and search warrants and to hold arraignments and preliminary hearings in criminal cases.