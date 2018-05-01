Columbia Gas helps with Natalie's Garden during Great American Cleanup

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced Columbia Gas has pledged support for the 2018 Great American Cleanup of PA, a statewide community improvement initiative that runs from March 1 through May 31.

Events registered with the initiative receive free cleanup supplies of gloves, bags and vests, as supplies last and access to free or reduced disposal during Pick It Up PA Days, from April 7-30.

As part of their support, Columbia Gas employees participated in a service day with the local Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful affiliate. Columbia Gas employees joined local volunteers on April 19. Seven employees joined local volunteers to clean up approximately 10,000 pounds of trash and more than 200 tires in a roadside cleanup and beautification of ‘Natalie’s Garden’ in Beltzhoover neighborhood. The event was coordinated by Allegheny CleanWays.

“We are grateful for the support of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania. Our volunteers and sponsors are who help make the Great American Cleanup of PA, Pennsylvania’s premier community improvement initiative, possible. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and Columbia Gas both believe in responsible use and protection of the natural environment. We are honored to partner with them on these community improvement projects,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

To become a sponsor of the annual Great American Cleanup of PA initiative, contact Ms. Reiter at sreiter@keeppabeautiful.org or 724-836-4121. Contributions will directly support the Great American Cleanup of PA efforts.