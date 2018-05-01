Absentee ballot application deadline near

Pennsylvania voters who will be absent from their municipality on May 15, or those who cannot reach the polls due to an illness or physical disability, must apply for an absentee ballot by next week.

Specifically, applications for an absentee ballot must be completed, signed and received before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8. Completed absentee ballots must then be received by the Allegheny County Elections Division no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 11.

The downloadable request form can be found at the Department of State’s website, VotesPA.com. Applicants will be expected to provide basic voter registration information and to specify the reason for applying to vote absentee. Citizens who must vote by absentee ballot should submit their requests as early as possible as the completed absentee ballot must be received by the Elections Division no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 11.

As the deadline approaches, citizens are encouraged to submit their applications in person at the Elections Division between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Registered voters who complete the application in person will be handed an absentee ballot which can be completed on the spot. The office is at 542 Forbes Avenue in Room 601 of the County Office Building, Downtown.

All those voting by absentee ballot will be required to provide a Pennsylvania Driver’s License number, PennDOT ID number, or the last four digits of their social security number. If none of these are available, a photocopy of an acceptable photo ID must be included.

A list of approved, alternative types of identification is available on the Absentee Ballot page of VotesPA.com. If in doubt, voters may call the county’s Elections Division at 412-350-4520 or the VotesPA toll-free number at 1-877-VotesPA (877-868-3772) regarding acceptable ID.

The Elections Division also reminds residents who intend to vote in the Primary Election that they may verify their registration and look up their polling place online at the county’s “On Election Day” webpage, http://www.alleghenycounty.us/elections/on-election-day.aspx. Sample ballots will be available within the next few days.

Finally, voters in affected voting districts will be notified by mail, but there are 20 polling place locations that have changed since the November general election. In South Pittsburgh one polling place has changed: Ward 17 District 6 will be at the Pittsburgh Fire Station # 22, 1945 Arlington Avenue.