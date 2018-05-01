Time running out to apply for Cops and Kids camp

Every summer for more than a decade, The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police hosts children ages 8 to 12 at the annual Cops and Kids Summer Camp -- and time is running out to sign up.

The week-long camps, which are held at Allegheny County Community College, Duquesne University, University of Pittsburgh, and Chatham University, are designed to give kids hands-on interactions with police specialty units and other city and county public safety departments, including medic and fire departments, and the 911 mobile training unit. Campers have an opportunity to explore up close and study our SWAT vehicle, robotic performance, and participate in a mock crime scene.

“With the right opportunities, summer can be a time of great opportunity and growth for city youth,” Mayor Bill Peduto said. “That’s why I love the Cops and Kids camp. It matches police who want to give back to the community with young people who are hungry to learn about a life in public service.”

Master Police Officer Mildred Jenkins works at the camps and said the program “highlights issues that, unfortunately, plague our communities with discussions regarding bullying, illegal drugs, violent gangs, and firearm safety. We also place an emphasis on understanding the importance of being a good citizen and the significance of obtaining an education.’

Fifty city youths are invited to attend each session.

Session 1: July 9-13 at Duquesne University.

Session 2: July 23-27 at the University of Pittsburgh.

Session 3: July 30- August 3 at CCAC/Northside Campus.

Session 4: August 6-10 at Chatham University.

Each daily session runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Two meals, snacks, uniforms and transportation to and from the campsite is provided. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Riverhounds also participate in the camps.

To sign up, pick up a brochure at Police Headquarters at 1203 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15233, complete the registration form and return it in person or by fax at 412 -323-7830. Parents will be notified by telephone and/or mail if their application is accepted.

Applications are accepted on a first come first serve basis. Campers are only permitted to attend one session. Applicants must be city of Pittsburgh residents. Out-of-city youth may also apply but will be placed on a waiting list. If the camp does not reach maximum capacity the applicant will be notified, however parents must provide their own transportation.

For more information, call 412- 323-7821 or 412-295-4890, send an email to pbp_youthprograms@pittsburghpa.gov, or go online to http://pittsburghpa.gov/police/community-policing/cops-kids.html