Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 98/18 on Thursday, May 3 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Fahed Alsoud, applicant and owner, for 625 W. Warrington Avenue in the 19th Ward (Zoning District P).

Applicant requests use of a portion of the structure as a grocery store (limited).

Special Exception: 921.02.A.1: Expansion/change of nonconforming 921.02.A.4 use.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 16-OCC-0008, dated 4/6/2016, permitted occupancy “Continued use of one-story structure as vehicle/equipment sales and repair (general) with 8 outdoor parking stalls.”

Zone case 100/18 on Thursday, May 3 at 10:20 a.m. is the appeal of Trisda Group, applicant, and James and Charlotte Hoffman, owners, for 160 Southern Avenue in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests a change of use to multi-unit residential (nine units) in existing building.

Variances: 911.02: Use as multi-unit residential is not permitted in the R2 zoning district, nine units requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.