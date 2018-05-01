Mt. Oliver Housing Court

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, May 10, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Min Thu Hoang, 501 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 308.1, Accumulation of Garbage.

• Janet Dearolf, 245 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• One 120 Stamm LP, 120 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 308.1, Accumulation of Garbage.

All Mt. Oliver Borourgh Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.