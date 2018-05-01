Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, May 2, at 1 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Lawrence R. Conley, 3 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 403.46.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, May 3, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Bernadette Frazier, Donald S. Frazier and Donald Frazier Sr., 119 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, PM307.1, 301.3, PM302.4.

• Daria Fricovsky, 215 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, PM307.1, 301.3, PM302.4.

• Dennis Rader, 1137 Browsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Steven Sayers, 2219 Browsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM304.13.

• Kevin J. Krut, 112 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.