South Side welcomes marathon with music and cheering crowds

The South Side Chamber of Commerce will host a fun-filled welcome festival for the Sunday, May 6 Pittsburgh Marathon starting at 7 a.m. at the Welcome Center at the corner of S. 11th and East Carson Streets.

This is the marathon’s official spectators zone for South Side.

The marathon race starts downtown at Liberty Avenue between Smithfield and 10th streets. The wheelchair race start is at 6:50 a.m., and the runners race start is at 7:05 a.m. After Downtown and North Side, the marathon course crosses the West End Bridge to West End and then proceeds on West Carson Street toward South Side.

The South Side sector of the race course proceeds up East Carson Street until it turns left on S. 24th Street, left on Sidney Street, left on S. 23rd Street and proceeds to the Birmingham Bridge. The City Department of Public Works will close streets on the South Side marathon course sector at approximately 6 a.m. and open them at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The South Side welcome festival will feature the “Occasionals” band of Pittsburgh Guitars and Phil Sauter, a popular South Side DJ. The marathon colors are “black and gold” again this year, so the Chamber’s spectators zone will have hundreds of black and gold balloons, lots of signs, cow bells, pompoms, and a crowd of cheering fans to mark the running course at the portal of Historic East Carson Street. The Chamber will also pass out treats to spectators and runners while they last.

The Chamber is “calling all South Siders” and their friends and family of all ages to dress up in their favorite Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates, Steelers and Riverhounds t-shirts, hats and sports gear and come to greet the marathoners. Meet up at the South Side welcome festival to cheer on the runners, rock to the music, enjoy the treats, and have a great South Side time on marathon day.

The Chamber welcomes everyone to be a part of making the South Side the best and most fun and welcoming neighborhood in the marathon.

For more information, email to info@southsidechamber.org or call 412-431-3360.