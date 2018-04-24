ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Real estate transactions for issue of April 24, 2018

 
April 24, 2018



16th Ward

Barbara Ann Bittner to Travis Horsley at 132 Dawes St. for $65,000.

Janie Carter to Ralph and Sharon Hamm at 311 Dengler St. for $45,000.

17th Ward

Marsha L Snyder Conroy to Kenneth David Kendall at 120 15th St. S Unit 202 for $300,000.

Geraldine Dalzell to Southside Third LLC at 50 S. 19th St. for $110,000.

John Lardo to Timothy Mangis Jr. at 140 S. 20th St. for $75,000.

18th Ward

Dennis Doas to Industry Enterprises LLC at 828 Freeland St. for $38,333.

Joseph Vojtash III to 88 Laclede Street LLC at 88 Laclede St. for $147,499.

Dennis Doas to Industry Enterprises LLC at 978 Manton Way for $38,333.

Christopher Rider to Juan Carlos Cordero at 506 Michigan St. for $20,000.

Dennis Doas to Industry Enterprises LLC at 744 Proctor Way for $38,333.

Estate of Alice Moss to JLM International LLC at 160 W. Warrington Ave. for $18,094.

19th Ward

Michael Roth to RE360 LLC at 1017 Grandview Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $137,028).

FRMM Group LLC to Adina Anwar at 221 223 Meridan St. for $472,000.

Roger Maher III to Steel City Images LLC at 224 Ulysses St. for $37,500.

29th Ward

Scott Clouse to Robert Daft at 319 Meredith St. for $12,000.

Daniel Kirkpatrick to Stephen James Donaldson at 20 Merritt Ave. for $55,750.

Housing & Urban Development to Tam Luong at 1933 Westmont Ave. for $26,101.

Housing & Urban Development to Mark Johe and Susan Martin at 19 Wysox St. for $38,000.

 
