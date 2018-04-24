Zone 3 community crime alerts for April 16-22

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: April 16-22.

Duquesne Heights (1911) – Nothing to report (NTR)

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Theft – 400 blk. Edgemont St. - 4/16/18 at 6:15 PM – Victim reported his white 26" Hyper Mountain bike was stolen from his porch. Amount of loss is $200.

South Shore (1921) – NTR

Bon Air (1806) – NTR

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Theft – 2400 blk. S. 18th St. - between 3/22/18 at midnight and 4/13/18 at midnight – Victim reported two packages containing a green skirt & leather jacket were stolen from the porch. The amount of loss is $59.

Theft from vehicle – 1000 blk. E. Warrington Ave. - between 4/15/18 at 9 AM and 4/16/18 at 4:30 PM – Victim reported his keys were stolen out of his vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 300 blk. Sterling St. - between 4/15/18 at Noon and 4/16/18 at 6 AM – Victim reported his wallet, coins, state ID, social security account, medical card, rewards cards, & credit card were stolen from his vehicle. The amount of loss is over $3.

Theft by deception – 1900 blk. Huron St. - between 4/17/18 at 9 AM and 4/18/18 at 9 AM – Victim reported someone posing as an attorney called her and stated they needed money for her relative who was in jail out of the state. She sent the money only to find out later her relative was fine and not in jail. Amount of loss is $4,000.

Theft from vehicle – 2600 blk. Eccles St. - between 4/14/18 at 4 PM and 4/19/18 at 6:45 PM – Victim reported his iPod and charging cord were stolen out out his vehicle. Amount of loss is $135.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Theft – 2700 blk. E. Carson St. - 4/17/18 at 3 PM – Victim reported she last had her iPhone 8 on the southside and tracked it to a location. A female was contacted who stated she found the phone. The female then gave the phone to the victim.

Theft – S. 18th St. & E. Carson St. - 4/13/18 at 2:45 PM – Victim reported laying her card holder on a public bench. When she turned back around the card holder which included her 2 credit cards, debit card, insurance card, & EBT card had been stolen.

Theft by deception – 1000 blk. E. Carson St. - 2/16/18 at 12:35 AM – A local business was notified of a chargeback on a credit card. The amount of loss is $34.91.

Theft by deception – S. 18th St. & E. Carson St. - 4/12/18 at 7 PM - Victim reported he was selling an iPad online. He met with the buyer who wrote a check for $800 for the iPad. However, the bank was closed so the suspect endorsed the check. The victim kept the $300 for the iPad and gave the suspect the other 500 while the victim held onto the iPad while the check cleared. However, the bank notified him the check bounced. The amount of loss is $500.

Theft – 200 blk. S. 9th St. - 4/18/18 at 11 AM – Victim returned to he parked his vehicle only to find his black 2004 Subaru with PA plate HYP 3445 had been stolen.

Theft – 1100 blk. E. Carson St. - 4/19/18 at 2 AM – Victim reported her jacket and Kate Spade purse were stolen from a local bar. The purse had cash, state ID, student ID, debit card, medication, insurance card, & gift cards in it. Amount of loss is over $430.

Theft – 1500 blk. E. Carson St. - 4/22/18 at 1 AM – Victim reported her iPhone 8 was stolen out of a local bar. The amount of loss is $1,000.

Allentown (1803)

Theft – 800 blk. Lillian Way – between 4/19/18 at 6:30 PM and 4/20/18 at 11 AM – Victim reported his porch furniture was stolen. The amount of loss is unknown.

Mount Oliver (1607) – NTR

Arlington (1603) – NTR

Arlington Heights (1604) – NTR

Beltzhoover (1809)

Theft – 600 blk. Gearing Ave. - between 4/17/18 at 4 PM and 4/19/18 at Noon – Owner reported a known person stole her washer & dryer (stacked), 4 air conditioner, 24" flat screen TV, dining room table & 4 chairs, kitchen table & chairs, master bedroom set with dressers, 2 beds, and 2 dressers. Amount of loss is $5,506.

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Burglary – 100 blk. Nobles Ln - 4/16/18 at 6:20 PM – Victim reported while in the process of moving someone entered the home and stole his Beretta BU9 Nano 9mm. Amount of loss is $450. There was no sign of forced entry.

Theft from vehicle – 1600 blk. Leolyn St. - between 4/15/18 at 8 PM and 4/16/18 at 8:05 AM – Victim reported his flashlight had been stolen out of his vehicle. Amount of loss is $30.

Theft – 100 blk. E. Agnew Ave. - 4/16/18 between 5 AM and 10:30 AM – Victim reported a known person stole his Taurus 85 Ultra light .38 caliber revolver and his Ruger LCPII .380 pistol. The amount of loss is unknown at this time.

Burglary – 1900 blk. Westmont Ave. - between 4/17/18 at 6 PM and 4/18/18 at 12:30 AM – Owner of a residence reported a suspect(s) broke into home through a door and stole copper pipes and wiring from the home. Amount of loss is unknown.

Burglary – 2000 blk. Westmont Ave. - 4/22/18 between 1 AM and 1 PM – Victim reported a 50" Sony TV stolen along with copper pipes. Amount of loss is over $800.

Robbery & Burglary – 1100 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 4/20/18 at 10 PM – Victim reported 2 suspects entered his home through a window. The suspect tackled the victim and covered his head with a blanket demanding his money. The suspects stole $2,000 in cash and fled.

Theft from vehicle – 1600 blk. Concordia St. - 4/21/18 between midnight and 3 PM – Victim reported his PA plate JGF 0794 was stolen off of his vehicle.

Robbery – Brownsville Rd. & The Boulevard - 4/22/18 at 2:34 PM – Victim reported he met with a known male and his friend. All parties met and started walking together. Moment later, the victim was placed in a head-lock by one while the other took his medication and cash. The amount of loss is over $35.

Overbrook (3204, 3207) – NTR

St. Clair (1606) – NTR

Knoxville (3001)

Theft from vehicle – 300 blk. Wilbur St. - between 4/15/18 at 9 PM and 4/16/18 at 7:55 AM – Victim reported his credit cards, debit card, & gun permit were stolen out of his vehicle. Amount of loss is over $139.

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. Jucunda St. - 4/17/18 at 1 AM – Victim reported a can of mace was stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. Jucunda St. - between 4/16/18 at 11 PM and 4/17/18 at 8:30 AM – Victim reported coins were stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is $5.

Aggravated assault – 200 blk. Rochelle St. - 4/21/18 at 12:50 AM – Officers responded to a call of someone shot. The victim and witnesses heard gun shots. The victim was struck by projectiles. The victim was treated at a local hospital.