Toastmasters celebrate 100th meeting

Toastmasters Carrick PA will mark its 100th meeting on May 5. In honor of this special milestone, an Open House will be held during the May 5, 2018 meeting.

Everyone is welcome to learn more about Toastmasters by attending the event https://www.eventbrite.com/e/toastmasters-carrick-pa-100th-meeting-tickets-42483160276 . The club has been dedicated to helping people become better speakers and leaders.

“Toastmasters Carrick PA provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to overcome their fear of public speaking and sharpen presentation skills, all in a casual setting,” says Ray Lipowcan, club president.

“Other benefits include becoming an effective listener, developing leadership skills, and making new friends,” says Mr. Lipowcan.

The club will host a completely free youth version of Toastmasters, called the Gavel Club, for those in Grades 6-12. Youth can practice communication and leadership skills in a fun, stress-free environment.

Like in the Toastmasters club, youth learn to give constructive and motivating feedback to their peers and focus on building self-confidence. One of the youth members will be presenting a prepared speech at the 100th meeting celebration.

“Both our adult and youth members are supportive in each other’s journey to become comfortable speaking in front of groups, regardless of how long his/her individual journey takes. One of my favorite things about our club is getting to see a person go from introverted and shy to confident and willing to speak anywhere,” said Gavel Club moderator and Toastmasters Carrick PA Club sponsor Carolyn Krachkowski.

After 11 months of meetings, Toastmasters Carrick PA officially chartered with 20 members in 2015. Toastmasters Carrick PA, Club 3727552, is in District 13 and meets every first and third Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Knoxville Branch, 400 Brownsville Road.

Toastmasters Carrick PA’s Gavel Club is a community partner with Pittsburgh Public Schools and an APOST Quality Campaign. The Gavel Club, for grades 6-12, meets at noon after the Toastmasters meetings.

For more information, visit https://toastmasterscarrickpa.toastmastersclubs.org/.