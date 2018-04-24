PA Resources Council hosting three drug take-back collections

In conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 15th National Drug Take-Back Day, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) and its partners will provide several local venues to safely dispose of unwanted medication on Saturday, April 28.

This semi-annual nationwide event gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

PRC will partner with Pennsylvania American Water and other organizations to host three drop-off collection events in western Pennsylvania on April 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nationwide on Drug Take-Back Day, more than 5,000 collection sites enable patients, caregivers and pet owners to properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications at no cost. For a complete list of collection locations nationwide, visit http://www.dea.gov.

“This program provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications,” according to PRC Regional Director Justin Stockdale. “People should not flush medications down the toilet or throw them in the trash since improper disposal poses a very real threat to the environment.”

Hundreds of drop-off locations will be available throughout western Pennsylvania, including approximately 40 sites in Allegheny County alone.

PRC and Pennsylvania American Water will sponsor these three collection events:

Green Tree, Green Tree Borough Building, 10 W. Manilla Ave., Pgh., PA 15220

Mt. Lebanon, Medical Rescue Team South, 315 Cypress Way, Pgh, PA 15228

Robinson, The Mall at Robinson, Sears parking lot, 100 Robinson Centre Dr., Pgh., PA 15205

Since launching the nationwide Drug Take-Back Day effort in 2010, the DEA and its partners have collected more than nine million pounds – about 4,500 tons – of medication.

“Building off of the success of past collections, PRC will again collaborate with the DEA and local law enforcement to provide residents with a safe and convenient option, thanks to the support of our many sponsors,” said Mr. Stockdale. “PRC is proud to collaborate with PA American Water as well as the Borough of Green Tree, Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, Robinson Township, The Mall at Robinson and the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy.”

According to the DEA, studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Helping people to dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce the addiction and overdose deaths plaguing this country due to opioid medications.

For more information concerning the three local collection events sponsored by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, visit PRC’S website at http://www.prc.org or call 412-488-7452.