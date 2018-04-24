ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Kindergarten is Cool! at Phillips

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 24, 2018



Come to Phillips Elementary School on Monday, May 7 for Kindergarten is Cool! From 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The program for incoming kindergarten children and their parents will give families a change to meet the kindergarten teachers and other Phillips’ staff, new classmates and participate in “groovy” activities.

RSVP by April 30 to 412-529-5190 or kcastillo1@pghboe.net.

Those who are unable to attend should call the school to sign up for the PPA kindergarten pre-assessment.

Phillips Elementary School is at 1901 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017