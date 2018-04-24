ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Duquesne students pitch in to spruce up So. Side

 
April 24, 2018

The students also helped to clean up the South Side Riverfront trail with the Community Council.

On Saturday, April 14, approximately 100 students through Duquesne University's Spiritan Campus Ministry joined forces with the South Side Community Council to do some spring cleaning in the neighborhood.

Work the students and residents undertook included removing leaves from gutters, trash from sidewalks and streets and tires from around the railroad tracks. A group also continued the work of clearing the brush along the Riverfront Trail.

This year, Pittsburgh's Department of Public Works spent the day assisting with the cleanup. Other than the DPW work, these efforts focused on areas in the neighborhood where block watches have been established because residents were readily available to work alongside the students.

Every spring, the students with the Spiritan Campus Ministry organize the spring clean-up in both South Side and Uptown. In addition, they work with area restaurants to provide lunch to all the participants.

If residents are interested in learning more about South Side's block watches, they may contact the council via email at info@southsidecommunitycouncil.org.

 
