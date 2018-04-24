Deadline May 1 for Spaghetti dinner to benefit St. George Church society

Join the St. George Church Preservation Society for a Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, May 19, at 4 pm.

The dinner will take place at St. Pius X Auditorium in Carrick at Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church, 2336 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The event includes a spaghetti dinner featuring Alla Famiglia sauce, dessert, door prizes and raffles.

Donation is $15, seating is limited, reservations end on May 1.

To make reservations and payment online visit: http://www.stgeorgepreservationsociety.org.

Reservation may also be made by mail by sending a check with diners’ name(s) and phone number to: SGCPS, PO Box 4228, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. For more information, call 412-502-5062.

Proceeds benefit the St. George Church Preservation Society.