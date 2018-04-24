ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Deadline approaches to take Carson Business District Survey

 
April 24, 2018



The Urban Redevelopment Authority and the City of Pittsburgh have allotted funds for a study of the East Carson Business District and need input from residents, visitors and business employees in order to put together a viable business district strategy.

The consultants, Fourth Economy, have developed a survey that should only take about 10 minutes to complete. The East Carson Street Business District Survey is available at: http://sgiz.mobi/s3/E-Carson-Street-Business-District-Strategy. The deadline to provide comments is Thursday, April 26.

 
South Pittsburgh Reporter
PO Box 4285

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

