Deadline approaches to take Carson Business District Survey

The Urban Redevelopment Authority and the City of Pittsburgh have allotted funds for a study of the East Carson Business District and need input from residents, visitors and business employees in order to put together a viable business district strategy.

The consultants, Fourth Economy, have developed a survey that should only take about 10 minutes to complete. The East Carson Street Business District Survey is available at: http://sgiz.mobi/s3/E-Carson-Street-Business-District-Strategy. The deadline to provide comments is Thursday, April 26.