Allentown May meeting next Tuesday

 
April 24, 2018



The monthly public meeting of the Allentown CDC will be on Tuesday, May 1, 6 p.m., at the Allentown Senior Center, 631 Warrington Ave. A light dinner will be provided.

Guest speaker include: Cynthia James from Youth Places and William James from the Hilltop Huskies. Learn more about these programs for children in the neighborhood.

In addition, there will be neighborhood updates and an opportunity to join the Residential Committee.


 
