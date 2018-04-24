ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Zoning Board hearings

 
April 24, 2018



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 85/18 on Thursday,April 12 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Lucas P. Coyne and Elizabeth N. Andy, applicants and owners, for 308 Oneida Street in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1D-M).

Applicant requests new one-story detached garage and rear deck for a single-family dwelling.

Variances: 903.03.C.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 2.5’ for garage and 0’ for deck requested.

Zone case 76/18 on Thursday,April 12 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Robert Baumbach, applicant, and Howard J. Lerda, owner, for 440 William Street in the 19th Ward (Zoning District P).

Applicant requests lot subdivision and construction of four new four-story single-family attached dwellings with rooftop deck.

Variances: 911.04.A.69: Use of attached single-family dwellings is not permitted in P zoning district; 905.01.C.2: Minimum 3,200 sq. ft. lot size permitted and 2,103 sq. ft. requested; Maximum FAR 1:1 permitted; Minimum 30’ front setback required and requested; Minimum 20’ rear setback required and requested; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ and 1.5’ requested; Maximum height 40’/3-stories permitted..

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
