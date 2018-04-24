This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 25, at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Darryl Byrd, 311 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• William Harrison, 809 Montooth Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 26, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Honradez Investment Group LLC, 307 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Yecheil N. Kessing, 709 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.3, PM302.4.

• DeWayne Jones, 622 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.3, PM302.4.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 339 Sylvania Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, PM307.1, 301.3, PM302.4.

• ANA Realty LLC, 2608 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes 604.3, 306.1, 305.1, 704.2.

• Sandcandi, 23 Lacona Street, 29th Ward, Code 604.3.

• Janna L. and John S. Laslo, 147 Madeline Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Mary G. Wolf, 313 Alice Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Go Invest Wisely LLC, 313 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Arthur L. and Jacqueline Beck, 404 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• Kaja Holdings 2 LLC, 328 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 304.11, 304.6.

• Ilanit and Offer Uzan, 190 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Rashid and Shahnaz Zahid, 1400 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik’s office (Pittsburgh’s 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi’s office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.