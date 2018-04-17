Real estate transactions for issue of April 17, 2018
April 17, 2018
16th Ward
MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Benjamin Heywood and Aubrey Halliburton at 2025 Arlington Ave. for $24,000.
Ralph Edward Hardt Jr. to David Halbrook at 2334 Fox Way for $205,000.
Marilyn Dvorsak aka Dellovade to Cindy Zobian at 2223 Sarah St. for $245,000.
Pittsburgh City to Cynthia Gincel at 2330 Spring St. for $200 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $9,120).
17th Ward
Matthew Leyshock to Samuel Suska at 5 Nusser St. for $185,000.
18th Ward
Industry Enterprises LLC to Ford Property Holdings LLC at 320 E. Warrington Ave. for $280,000.
Hilltop Alliance to Hilltop Rising LLC at 416 E. Warrington Ave. for $25,000.
Pittsburgh City to Rosemarie Harris at McLain St. for $200 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,876).
19th Ward
Mark German to TPC Real Estate Holdings LLC at 824 Grandview Ave. for $600,000.
Estate of Alice Augustine to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 209 Southern Ave. for $2,894 by sheriff's deed.
Jeffrey Martin trustee to J David and Belinda Thompson at 1 Trimont Lane 870D for $918,500.
29th Ward
First National Bank Pennsylvania to Over Properties LLC at 10 Carrick Ave. for $51,000.
Robert Krandel et al. to Ronald Smith at 219 Cheston St. for $103,500.
Bank New York Mellon trustee to Vickie Godfrey at 1634 Dellrose St. for $24,519.
David Kaslewicz to Jesse David Miller at 32 Lacona St. for $9,200.
Lindsay Hill to Cai Pencil at 223 Maytide St. for $115,000.
Bryon Neminski to Angela Hess at 2401 Valera Ave. for $150,000.
30th Ward
CRC Real Estate LLC to S&B Sofla Ventures LLC at 419 Bausman St. for $45,000.
CRC Real Estate LLC to S&B Sofla Ventures LLC at 129 Orchard Place for $38,000.
Mt. Oliver
Linda Staude to W&T Properties LLC at 702 Hays Ave. for $9,000.
David Daffern to Todd Grimm at 162 Penn Ave. for $90,000.
CIT Bank NA to W & T Properties LLC at 610 Transverse Ave. for $20,187.
Reader Comments
(0)