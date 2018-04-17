ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Real estate transactions for issue of April 17, 2018

 
April 17, 2018



16th Ward

MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Benjamin Heywood and Aubrey Halliburton at 2025 Arlington Ave. for $24,000.

Ralph Edward Hardt Jr. to David Halbrook at 2334 Fox Way for $205,000.

Marilyn Dvorsak aka Dellovade to Cindy Zobian at 2223 Sarah St. for $245,000.

Pittsburgh City to Cynthia Gincel at 2330 Spring St. for $200 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $9,120).

17th Ward

Matthew Leyshock to Samuel Suska at 5 Nusser St. for $185,000.

18th Ward

Industry Enterprises LLC to Ford Property Holdings LLC at 320 E. Warrington Ave. for $280,000.

Hilltop Alliance to Hilltop Rising LLC at 416 E. Warrington Ave. for $25,000.

Pittsburgh City to Rosemarie Harris at McLain St. for $200 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,876).

19th Ward

Mark German to TPC Real Estate Holdings LLC at 824 Grandview Ave. for $600,000.

Estate of Alice Augustine to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 209 Southern Ave. for $2,894 by sheriff's deed.

Jeffrey Martin trustee to J David and Belinda Thompson at 1 Trimont Lane 870D for $918,500.

29th Ward

First National Bank Pennsylvania to Over Properties LLC at 10 Carrick Ave. for $51,000.

Robert Krandel et al. to Ronald Smith at 219 Cheston St. for $103,500.

Bank New York Mellon trustee to Vickie Godfrey at 1634 Dellrose St. for $24,519.

David Kaslewicz to Jesse David Miller at 32 Lacona St. for $9,200.

Lindsay Hill to Cai Pencil at 223 Maytide St. for $115,000.

Bryon Neminski to Angela Hess at 2401 Valera Ave. for $150,000.

30th Ward

CRC Real Estate LLC to S&B Sofla Ventures LLC at 419 Bausman St. for $45,000.

CRC Real Estate LLC to S&B Sofla Ventures LLC at 129 Orchard Place for $38,000.

Mt. Oliver

Linda Staude to W&T Properties LLC at 702 Hays Ave. for $9,000.

David Daffern to Todd Grimm at 162 Penn Ave. for $90,000.

CIT Bank NA to W & T Properties LLC at 610 Transverse Ave. for $20,187.

 
