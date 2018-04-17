Real estate transactions for issue of April 17, 2018

16th Ward

MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Benjamin Heywood and Aubrey Halliburton at 2025 Arlington Ave. for $24,000.

Ralph Edward Hardt Jr. to David Halbrook at 2334 Fox Way for $205,000.

Marilyn Dvorsak aka Dellovade to Cindy Zobian at 2223 Sarah St. for $245,000.

Pittsburgh City to Cynthia Gincel at 2330 Spring St. for $200 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $9,120).

17th Ward

Matthew Leyshock to Samuel Suska at 5 Nusser St. for $185,000.

18th Ward

Industry Enterprises LLC to Ford Property Holdings LLC at 320 E. Warrington Ave. for $280,000.

Hilltop Alliance to Hilltop Rising LLC at 416 E. Warrington Ave. for $25,000.

Pittsburgh City to Rosemarie Harris at McLain St. for $200 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,876).

19th Ward

Mark German to TPC Real Estate Holdings LLC at 824 Grandview Ave. for $600,000.

Estate of Alice Augustine to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 209 Southern Ave. for $2,894 by sheriff's deed.

Jeffrey Martin trustee to J David and Belinda Thompson at 1 Trimont Lane 870D for $918,500.

29th Ward

First National Bank Pennsylvania to Over Properties LLC at 10 Carrick Ave. for $51,000.

Robert Krandel et al. to Ronald Smith at 219 Cheston St. for $103,500.

Bank New York Mellon trustee to Vickie Godfrey at 1634 Dellrose St. for $24,519.

David Kaslewicz to Jesse David Miller at 32 Lacona St. for $9,200.

Lindsay Hill to Cai Pencil at 223 Maytide St. for $115,000.

Bryon Neminski to Angela Hess at 2401 Valera Ave. for $150,000.

30th Ward

CRC Real Estate LLC to S&B Sofla Ventures LLC at 419 Bausman St. for $45,000.

CRC Real Estate LLC to S&B Sofla Ventures LLC at 129 Orchard Place for $38,000.

Mt. Oliver

Linda Staude to W&T Properties LLC at 702 Hays Ave. for $9,000.

David Daffern to Todd Grimm at 162 Penn Ave. for $90,000.

CIT Bank NA to W & T Properties LLC at 610 Transverse Ave. for $20,187.