Zone 3 community crime alerts for April 9-15

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: April 9-15.

Duquesne Heights (1911)

Theft – 200 blk. Sweetbriar St. - between 3/9/18 at midnight and 4/9/18 at midnight – Victim reported cash and personal checks were taken from her home by a known person. The amount of loss is unknown at this time.

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Burglary – 400 blk. Edgemont St. - between 4/10/18 at 10 PM and 4/11/18 at 11:30 AM – Victim reported someone stole his 40" Sanyo TV worth $250 while he was sleeping. There was no sign of forced entry.

Theft – 100 blk. W. Sycamore St. - 4/12/18 between 2:30 PM and 8 PM – Victim reported she unknowingly dropped her wallet and found it in front of her residence with her State ID and cash stolen. Amount of loss is $250.

Theft by deception – 100 blk. Southern Ave. - 4/13/18 at 11:05 AM – Victim reported making contact online to buy Penguins tickets. She sent the money electronically but did not receive the tickets. Amount of loss is $300.

Aggravated assault – 200 blk. Shiloh St. - 4/13/18 at 12:15 AM – Officers responded to a bar for a male stabbed. When officers responded the victim had left. Later, officers responded to a local hospital. Officers were told a unknown black male started a conversation with a group and kept getting more agitated as he talked. The unknown black male (suspect) then delivered a series of punches and during the course of the attack the victim was cut on his neck.

Theft – 100 blk. Lelia St. - between 1/29/17 at midnight and 3/15/18 at midnight – Victim reported the theft of her cat. The victim also has a suspect as well. Amount of loss is unknown.

South Shore (1921) – Nothing to report (NTR)

Bon Air (1806)

Robbery – 200 blk. Conniston Ave. – 4/9/18 at 2:42 AM – Victim reported 2 black males robbed him at gun point and took $80.

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Theft from vehicle – 1800 blk. Arlington Ave. – between 4/8/18 at 8 PM and 4/9/189 at 7:45 AM – Victim reported his Beats headphones, coins, & phone charging cord was stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is $335.

Stolen vehicle – 2300 blk. Leticoe St. - between 4/7/18 at 9 PM and 4/8/18 at 1 PM – Victim reported his red Coleman mini-bike model 200U was stolen from his property. Amount of loss is $1,000.

Theft – 1000 blk. E. Warrington Ave. - 4/12/18 at 10:15 AM – Victim reported a known person stole his medication. Amount of loss is unknown.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Theft – 1700 blk. Mary St. – 4/9/18 at 1:18 PM – Victim reported a known person stealing a wallet & cash from the mailbox. The victim does not want to pursue charges at this time. The amount of loss is over $340.

Theft of property lost or mislaid – S. 15th St. & E. Carson St. - 4/17/18 at 1 AM – Victim reported someone stole her driver's license & student ID. Amount of loss is unknown.

Robbery – E. Carson St. & S. 20th St. - 4/12/18 at 2:20 AM – Victim reported a known person got into a mutual fight and the known person forcibly took $100 in cash off of the victim. Officer will be applying for a warrant.

Theft from vehicle – 2800 blk. Tunnel Blvd. - between 4/12/18 at 6 PM and 4/13/18 at 8 AM – Victim reported his PA license plate GXS 7195 was stolen from his vehicle.

Aggravated assault – 1100 blk. E. Carson St. - between 4/12/18 at 4:30 PM - Officers responded and found the victim had severe swelling on his face and a large amount of blood loss. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of facial fractures as well as other facial injuries. The victim was listed in critical condition.

Theft – 1800 blk. Wharton St. - 4/11/18 at 2 PM – Victim reported the theft of a package delivered on his front porch. The package is worth $20.

Allentown (1803) – NTR

Mount Oliver (1607) – NTR

Arlington (1603)

Theft from vehicle – 400 blk. Parkwood Rd. - between 4/9/18 at 10 PM and 4/10/18 at 8:30 AM – Victim reported her wallet along with her Samsung Galaxy S8 phone, social security account information, debit card, credit cards, & birth certificate had been stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is over $800.

Arlington Heights (1604) – NTR

Beltzhoover (1809)

Stolen vehicle – 300 blk. Cedarhurst St. - 4/10/18 at 9:40 AM – Victim reported seeing a known person steal his white 2003 Ford Explorer with PA plate. The vehicle was later recovered. The officer will apply for a warrant.

Burglary – 500 blk. Curtain Ave. - between 4/11/18 at 12:30 AM and 4/12/18 at 5 PM – Victim reported someone removed his Vizio 55" TV and the water heater from his home. Amount of loss is over $500.

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Theft – 2100 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 4/9/18 between 4 PM and 8 PM – Victim reported someone stole her wallet, credit card, social security account information, birth certificate, work permit, rewards card, & bus pass. Amount of loss is over $10.

Burglary – 100 blk. Hornaday Rd. - between 3/29/18 at 11:30 AM and 4/10/18 at 3 AM – Victim reported a PlayStation 4 with 2 controller, a Xbox 360 with 2 controllers, 4 PS4 games, 3 Xbox 360 games, & his 46" Sharp TV were stolen while he was away. The amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 2600 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 4/11/18 at 11:30 AM – Victim reported a known person stole her $50 and her Connect card from the console and fled. The amount of loss is over $50.

Theft – 2400 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 3/20/18 at 11:32 AM – Owner of a business reported a known employee stole tires from his business. The total amount of loss is unknown at this time.

Theft from vehicle – 1600 blk. Dellrose St. - between 4/12/18 at 5 PM and 4/13/18 at 7:45 AM – Victim reported his Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm was stolen out of his vehicle. Amount of loss is $400.

Theft – 2300 blk. Brownsville Rd. - between 12/1/17 at midnight and 4/1/18 at midnight – Victim reported a known person stole $5,500 out of his debit card account.

Theft from vehicle – 300 blk. Linnview Ave. - between 4/11/18 at 7:30 PM and 4/12/18 at 8:15 AM – Victim reported her work parking pass was stolen out of her vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 1100 blk. Amanda Ave. - 4/13/18 between midnight and 5:30 AM – Victim reported his Go Pro video camera, iPod classic, & iPod Nano were stolen out of his vehicle. Amount of loss is $350.

Theft from vehicle – 900 blk. Brownsville Rd. - between 4/14/18 at 7 PM and 4/15/18 at 10 AM – Victim reported his supplement was stolen from his vehicle. The amount of loss is $5,000.

Overbrook (3204, 3207) – NTR

St. Clair (1606) – NTR

Knoxville (3001)

Burglary – 200 blk. Jucunda St. - 4/11/18 between 11 AM and 3 PM – Victim reported someone entered his home and stole his Yamaha FG365 guitar and his LG 42" TV. Amount of loss is $600.

Theft from vehicle – 300 blk. Reifert St. - between 4/11/18 at 8:05 PM and 4/12/18 at 9:06 AM – Victim reported cash, black wallet, state ID, & medical cards were stolen from her vehicle. The amount of loss is over $4.

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. McKinley St. - between 4/11/18 at 10:30 PM and 4/12/18 at 7:30 AM – Victim reported coins were stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is $5.

Aggravated assault – 400 blk. Moore Ave. - 4/13/18 at 2:20 AM – Officers responded to a female stabbed. The victim reported a known female stabbed her with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Theft – 200 blk. Reifert St. - 4/14/18 at 8 AM – Victim reported a known person stole her purse along with the contents. Amount of loss is over $40.

Theft from vehicle – 400 blk. Charles St. - 4/15/18 at 2:10 AM – Victim reported a suspect entering his vehicle and stealing his iPhone 8 and gift cards. Amount of loss is $600.