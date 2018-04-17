S.S. Chamber to host a free climbing event

The South SideChamber of Commere is hosting a climbing event at Ascend Pittsburgh.

The South Side Chamber of Commerce and ASCEND Pittsburgh have partnered to feature a free climbing event on Wednesday, April 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at ASCEND's indoor climbing gym, 2141 Mary Street on South Side.

The event will support the Southwestern Pennsylvania Climbers Association with suggested $5 or more donations from participants. Donations will help the association to promote responsible development and preservation of climbing resources in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

ASCEND Pittsburgh is a bouldering-centric climbing gym housed within 27,000 square foot of a repurposed structure.

Participants should wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing. ASCEND will provide climbing shoes and provide a safety/facility orientation that contains basic instructions. Each participant has the option to rent a harness for the rope-wall at $3 per person.

Everyone who steps foot in the building must complete an online waiver in advance. This climbing event is limited to 50 people.

To register for this unique South Side Chamber event, visit the chamber website at http://www.southsidechamber.org/calendar/climb. When registering at the chamber website, you will be directed to a link to the ASCEND Pittsburgh waiver form which must be completed in advance of the event.

For more information, contact the chamber at info@southsidechamber.org or 412-431-3360.