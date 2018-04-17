Retired group will hear Civil War speaker

The Retired Men’s Luncheon Group Invites retirees to its May 17 Thursday luncheon with event speaker Dr. Carl Young.

Dr. Young will speak about letters between two brothers who fought in the Civil War. Lunch is at noon. The cost for lunch is $ 8 payable at the door and the lunch is held at the Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Road in Pleasant Hills.

The Men’s Group is non-denominational. Reserve lunch by calling the church office at 412-655-2000.