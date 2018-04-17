New block watch group forms on Slopes

A new block watch has formed on the South Side Slopes to promote caring for neighbors, environmental sustainability, social justice and safety.

The Upper East Slopes Block Watch will host a work day at Cobden Street Park on May 20 at 11 a.m.

The rest of the 2018 activities schedule for the block watch includes:

A Potluck meal on May 27 from 1-4 p.m. at the Cobden Street Basketball Court.

A July 4 cook out beginning at 1 p.m. also at the Cobden Street Basketball Court.

National Night Out on August 7.

A Potluck meal on September 3 from 1-4 at the basketball court.

The final scheduled event will be to host a hot cocoa stop for the Dirty Dozen on November 24 on Cobden Street.

To join the group’s email list, email Jess Benham at JessicaLBenham@gmail.com.