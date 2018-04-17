Keep PA Beautiful wants the best video showing neighborhood clean up

Anyone participating in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup of PA is reminded to submit an entry in the video contest showing how they keep their community clean and beautiful.

To participate, send Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful a 60-second video of the Great American Cleanup of PA event showing individuals, groups, children, and adults having fun making our communities clean, beautiful and vibrant. Be sure to mention the Great American Cleanup of PA in the video.

Cash prizes, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association, are $200 for the winning entry and $100 each for two runners up.

The deadline to submit videos is June 8. For contest details visit http://gacofpa.org/video-contest/.

Help choose the winners by liking a favorite video on the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Facebook page. Voting begins on June 18 and concludes on June 27 at 3 p.m. Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is also a sponsor of the video contest.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for community groups and individuals to showcase their local programs. A lot of hard work and partnerships go into the Great American Cleanup of PA events and that’s what we want to see!” says Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “The Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful video contest is a way to gain recognition and build support for local programs.”

Register Great American Cleanup of PA events and receive free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests from PennDOT district offices as supplies last. Go to www.gacofpa.org.