Drug Take Back Day at Phillips Recreation Center

Friends of Phillips Park in cooperation with Zone Three Pittsburgh Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency have arranged for Philips Recreation Center in Carrick to be a drop-off location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28 from 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Anyone will be able to come to Phillips Rec at that time to dispose of prescription and non-prescription drugs that will be properly collected and disposed of by the Pittsburgh Police and the DEA.

“We are thrilled to be accepted as a Drug Take Back Day site. This one day is a much-needed step in combating the drug epidemic in South Pittsburgh and elsewhere,” Amy Kline, chair of Friends of Phillips Park, said.

Friends of Phillips Park’s mission is to promote and preserve Phillips Park as a community resource, green space and center of activity in the South Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at the Phillips Rec Center.