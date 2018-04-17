City to pave streets throughout South Pittsburgh during 2018
April 17, 2018
Mayor William Peduto and the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) have finalized the list of 2018 street resurfacing projects, totaling nearly 55 miles of paving this year.
Paving work is set to begin this week.
The full list of streets the City will be paving this year can be found at http://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/redtail/images/2314_Council_Paving_List_2018.pdf. Weekly work lists for individual streets will also be posted.
The list of streets where work is being performed next week is at http://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/street-resurfacing/paving-schedule.html, and a searchable map of 2018 street resurfacing work via Burgh’s Eye View is at http://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/street-resurfacing/paving-schedule-map.html
The city plans to resurface 35.7 miles (506,938 square yards) of asphalt paving on its own but the total amount of paving will be greater with the addition of work by utilities. In addition to the city’s work there will be:
• 8.93 miles / 143,649 square yards through utility coordination
• 1.20 miles / 18,963 square yards done by utilities alone
• 8.84 miles / 203,581 square yards of mechanical patching
In all, that totals 54.67 miles of asphalt street paving work this year.
The paving list was prepared by DOMI and finalized after discussions with members of Pittsburgh City Council on street paving needs in their districts.
The paving list according to council district is:
District 2
Boggs Avenue from Wyoming Street to Kohlmeyers Lane
Griffin Street from Lelia Street to Dewitt Street
Mindora Way from Lelia Street to dead end
Well Street from Plymouth Street to Sweetbriar Street
To be paved with cooperation with utilities:
Amabell Street from Virginia Avenue to Grandview Avenue
Clarence Street from Well Street to Greenleaf Street
Cowan Street from Prospect Street to Greenbush Street
Cuthbert Street from Virginia Avenue to Natchez Street
Dilworth Street from Gray Street to Cowan Street
Dilworth Street from Prospect Street to Natchez Street
Gray Street from Dilworth Street to Southern Avenue
Greenleaf Street from Halfway Way to Shaler Street
Lowen Street from Belonda Street to Grace Street
Plymouth Avenue from Grandview Avenue to Virginia Avenue
Prospect Street from Cowan Street to Southern Avenue
Well Street from Halfway Way to Wyola Street
District 3
Aleppo Way from Eureka Street to Ruxton Street
Alice Street from Georgia Avenue to Frederick Street
Arlington Avenue from Spring Street to Frederick Street
Bailey Avenue from Haberman Avenue to Beltzhoover Avenue
Caus Way from Rectenwald Street to Ottillia Street
Camfield Street from Bon Air Avenue to Arabella Street
Charles Street from Beltzhoover Avenue to Grimes Avenue
Clinton Street from dead end to 15th Street
Clover Street from Wellington Way to Burham Street
Clover Street from Salisbury Street to Cobden Street
Crosman Street from S. 18th Street to Roscoe Street
Eleanor Street from Salisbury Street to Cobden Street
Estella Avenue from Climax Street to Chalfont Street
Fisher Street from Kohne Street to Mountain Avenue
Georgia Avenue from Alice Street to Duart Way
Grimes Avenue from Rochelle Street to Mathews Avenue
Harcum Way from S. 17th Street to S. 20th Street
Iberia Street from Estella Avenue to Aleppo Way
Larkins Way from S. 18th Street to S. 17th Street
Larkins Way from S. 26th Street to S. 25th Street
McKinley Street from Alice Street to Brownsville Road
McManus Street from Ottillia Street to Rectenwald Street
Mission Street from dead end to Northview Street
Ottillia Street from St. Joseph Street to Cathedral Avenue
S. 15th Street from Pius Street to Clinton Street
S. 24th Street from E. Carson Street to Sarah Street
Salisbury Street from Josephine Street to Eleanor Street
Sharon Street from Mt. Oliver Street to dead end
Skinny Alley from S. 15th Street to S. 16th Street
Spring Street from Devlin Street to Dengler Street
St. Joseph Street from Ottillia Street to Ormsby Street
Sylvania Avenue from Curtin Avenue to Gearing Avenue
Syrian Street from Spring Street to Azul Street
Tarragonna Street from Alice Street to Daytona Street
Zaruba Street from Castel Street to Spring Street
To be paved in cooperation with utilities:
Arlington Avenue from Brownsville Road to E. Amanda Avenue
Bausman Street from Bausman Street to Brick Way
Estella Avenue from Iberia Street to Winton Street
Excelsior Street from Allen Street to Beltzhoover Avenue
Ruxton Street from Estella Avenue to Craighead Street
District 4
Aaron Avenue from Bernard Street to Braid Way
Calle Avenue from Camfield Street to Conniston Avenue
Carrick Avenue from Brownsville Road to Eiler Avenue
Conniston Avenue from Calle Avenue to Bon Air Avenue
Glade Street from Ellendell Street to Nobles Lane
Hazeldell Street from Duffland Street to Madeline Street
Hopeland Street from Waterman Avenue to Becks Run Road
Kirk Avenue from City Limit to Custer Avenue
Lacona Street from dead end to Transverse Avenue
Makary Way from Kirk Avenue to Spencer Avenue
Mt. Joseph Street from Thielman Avenue to Newett Street
Nobles Lane from Brownsville Road to Saw Mill Run Blvd.
Plateau Street from Newett Street to Riota Way
Rehman Street from Scout Avenue to Hornaday Road
Scout Avenue from Rehman Street to Revision Way
Vida Way from Stewart Avenue to Newburn Way
W. Agnew Avenue from Dellrose Street to Brownsville Road
Walton Avenue from Overview Street to Midwood Avenue
Waterman Avenue from Kirk Avenue to Hopeland Street
Zelda Street from Bernd Street to Beltzhoover Avenue
To be paved in cooperation with utilities:
Caperton Street from Ambrose Street to Conniston Avenue
Fordyce Street from Calle Avenue to Caperton Street
The city’s overall street resurfacing budget for 2018 is nearly $17 million. The Peduto Administration introduced legislation in February adding $800,000 to that budget.
Reader Comments
(0)