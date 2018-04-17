Baldwin Library has programs for adults and teens this spring

The Baldwin Borough Public Library, 41 Macek Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15227, has a variety of activities coming up in April.

The library will host a spring travel series on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., “traveling” around the world during the six-week series. Light refreshments will be provided by Norbert Personal Care & Seven Oaks Hospice. No registration required.

April 24: Historic Massachusetts

May 1: European Easter

May 8: Slovakia Treasures

May 15: 7 days, Greece

May 22: Bavaria, Germany

Free Bingo Fridays is on Friday, April 20 at 1 p.m. Come to the library for favorite Bingo games: Full card, Postage Stamp, Four Corners and more. There will be 10 games and there will be prizes for each game. No registration required.

Book Share will take place on Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. Book Share is not the same as a book club. Together everyone will be chatting about the latest books they’ve read -- both likes and dislikes, talk about ways to find the next read and more. Librarians will also be providing a few recommendations. Registration optional for this new program.

A new book club is starting at the library, the Book to Movie Club on Monday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. Each month they will be reading a book, watching the movie adaptation and then discussing the differences, similarities and more. Those with questions about this new program, should see Pam. This month’s title is Silver Linings Playbook The movie viewing will take place on Monday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. with the discussion the following Monday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. Participants should have the book read before the discussion. No registration required.

A Teen Volunteering Informational meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. Teens can take advantage of an opportunity to volunteer at the library during the summer of 2018. Whether a new or returning teen volunteer (entering grades 6-12), they should attend both the informational meeting and the summer teen volunteer training. Registration required for both.

The summer teen volunteer informational meeting for teens with an adult will take place on Wednesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The summer teen volunteer training for teens only, with pizza provided, is on Wednesday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m.

The Baldwin Library will be renovating and relocating to Leland Center, with grand opening in Spring 2019.

The new Baldwin Library will feature: Separate areas for adults, teens and children; Large, flexible meeting spaces for library programs and community activities; Expanded mobile computer stations and new digital lending materials; Easily accessible borough location with convenient access to public transportation; and, Ample parking—both off-street and on-street with designated handicapped spaces.

For more information, call 412-885-2255 or visit their website: baldwinborolibrary.org/Leland