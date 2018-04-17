Allentown Earth Day clean up on Saturday

Celebrate Earth Day by picking up litter around Allentown on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Volunteers will meet at Hill Top United Methodist Church, 631 E Warrington Ave, where cleaning supplies will be provided. The Allentown CDC will also be collecting old tires and TVs at 831 E Warrington Avenue, proof of Allentown residence required.

Refreshments/light lunch will be served at the church afterward. Call 412-532-6157 for more information or with questions about the clean up.