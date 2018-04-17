Mt. Oliver Housing Court

Results for recent Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases before Municipal District Judge Richard King:

• Ex Properties, 156 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks, Fined $121.87.

• Sean Allen, 141 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 108.1.5, Dangerious Structure, Continued to April 26.

• Joseph Cardello, 200 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks, Fined $246.87.

• Kent Trant, 219 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks, Fined $90.25.

• Lee Yung-Cheng, 147 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks, Dismissed.

• Charity Chewe, 124 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 851.215.8, Ice/Snow Removal on Sidewalks, Fined $97.87.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 26, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Sean Allen, 141 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 108.1.5, Dangerious Structure.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, May 10, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Min Thu Hoang, 501 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 308.1, Accumulation of Garbage.

• Janet Dearolf, 245 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License.

• One 120 Stamm LP, 120 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 308.1, Accumulation of Garbage.

All Mt. Oliver Borourgh Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.