Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, April 18, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Forest City Realty, 100 W. Station Square Drive, 19th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Forest City Station Square Assoc. LP, 100 W. Station Square Drive, 19th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, April 19, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Patricia Ann Faust, 434 Arabella Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.3, 304.7, PM302.7.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik’s office (Pittsburgh’s 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi’s office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.