South Pittsburgh Reporter

Real estate transactions for issue of April 10, 2018

 
April 10, 2018



16th Ward

Richard Staszeski to William Gault at 323 Clover St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,386).

Gail Korbe to Bank America NA at 127 Dawes St. for $5,663 by sheriff's deed.

Costsun Group LLC to Matthew and Michelle Billiter at 2313 Jane St. for $394,400.

Nicholas Karlo to James and Elaine Soya at 2612 Patterson St. for $148,000.

Gail Mervosh estate et al. to Random Properties Acquisition Corp. 3 at 2111 Spring St. for $2,664 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $16,530) by sheriff's deed.

Joseph Pro to L5 Holdings Ltd. at 2124 Spring St. for $4,000.

17th Ward

Andrew Swank to Daniel Douglas Stover at 120 S 15th St. Unit 201 for $305,000.

Sabrina D Haines Hoffman to Bethany Notaro at 1812 Sidney St. for $360,000.

18th Ward

Martha Ciesielski to Dennis and Michelle Doas at 69 Allen Ave. for $25,000.

Norman Terrick trustee to Jason Reed at 11 Beltzhoover Ave. for $75,000.

19th Ward

Daniel Robert Wetzel to LnL Inc. at 417 Clarence St. for $60,000.

Ryan Morgan to Ryan Dearth and Samantha Schuler at 200 Dilworth St. for $185,000.

James Chappel to Jonathan Chappel at 639 Griffin St. for $100,000.

Estate of William Hillebrecht to TMNI LLC at 20 Wills St. for $20,000.

29th Ward

John Speicher Jr. to Wells Fargo Bank NA trustee at 2414 Custer Ave. for $4,138 by sheriff's deed.

Eleanor Letki estate et al. to Lynn Cahn at 2607 Custer Ave. for $59,900.

Ronald Reese et al. to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 46 Nobles Lane for $2,501 by sheriff's deed.

James Musiol to Matthew Musiol at 343 Overbrook Blvd. for $95,000.

Elizabeth Wiesenfeld trustee to Tina Franklin Palmer at 108 W. Meyers Ave. for $69,900.

30th Ward

The People's Partn. LLC to First Step Rentals LLC at 430 Brownsville Road for $138,000.

 
