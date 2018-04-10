Zone 3 community crime alerts for April 2-8

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: April 2-8.

Duquesne Heights (1911) - Nothing to report (NTR)

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Theft – 300 blk. Natchez St. – between 11/17/17 at midnight and 3/19/18 at midnight – Victim reported a known relative stole their credit card to make unauthorized transactions. In addition, the known relative stole their red 2002 Ford Taurus with PA plate EVK4258.

Theft – 400 blk. Kathleen St. - 3/30/18 at midnight – Victim reported her package containing a breathing machine filer and mask wear stolen from her property. However, the victim later received her package.

Theft – 400 blk. Norton St. - 4/7/18 between 4 AM and 10 AM – Victims reported their medication, cash, & lock box were stolen by a known person. The amount of loss is over $1,120.

South Shore (1921) – NTR

Bon Air (1806) - NTR

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Theft – 2000 blk. Josephine St. - between 4/5/18 at 7 PM and 4/6/18 at 12:17 AM – Owners of a local business reported a stuffed animal worth $100 was stolen.

Criminal trespass – 2300 blk. Mission St. - 4/6/18 at 2 AM – Victims reported an unknown person made entry into their home. The victims stated nothing appears to have been taken.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Theft from vehicle – 2100 blk. Sarah St. – between 4/1/18 at 2 PM and 4/2/18 at 9 AM – Victim reported her change purse and coins were stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is over $15.

Stolen vehicle – 2100 blk. Larkins Way – between 3/31/18 at 4 PM and 4/2/18 at 6:05 PM – Victim reported his white 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with PA plate KLN5980 was stolen.

Burglary – 2000 blk. Larkins Way – between 4/1/18 at 8:45 AM and 4/2/18 at 12:20 AM – Victim arrived home and noticed some trying prying the door open. However, they were not successful and broke the window to enter the home. The suspect(s) then stole her 43" Vizio flat screen TV. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 500 blk. Bingham St. – 4/1/18 at 4:10 PM – Victim reported her wallet was stolen along with cash. The wallet was later recovered. Amount of loss is $35.

Theft from vehicle – S.23rd St. & Sidney St. - between 4/7/18 at 6 PM and 4/8/18 at 2:08 AM – Victim reported his passenger side window was shattered and his pocket knife and coins were stolen out of his vehicle.

Theft from vehicle – 900 blk. E. Carson St. - 4/7/18 at 7 PM – Victim reported his wallet was stolen out of his vehicle while unloading groceries. His work IDs were stolen too. Amount of loss is over $50.

Aggravated assault – 1700 blk. E. Carson St. - 4/7/18 at 12:21 AM – A person was denied entry to a local business. He refused to leave and an officer ordered him to leave. The suspect then refused to leave the officer again ordered him to leave. The suspect charged the officer causing the officer to move back. When the officer tried to arrest the suspect he resisted. Finally, the officer was able to get help to arrest the suspect. The suspect was identified as Timothy Jolaymei Jr. And taken to the local county jail.

Burglary – 1100 blk. E. Carson St. - between 3/17/18 at 9 AM and 4/8/18 at 9:20 AM – A manager of a local business reported a burglary. Cash was taken from the burglary and there was no forced entry. Amount of loss is $600.

Allentown (1803) –

Burglary – 900 blk. Industry St. – between 3/30/18 at 3 PM and 4/2/18 at 12:15 PM – Victim reported someone broke into her home and stole her two 32" Sanyo flat screen TVs & Sanyo surround sound stereo. When she arrived home her front window was open along with her door. The amount of loss is $300.

Aggravated assault – 900 blk. Loyal Way - 4/6/18 at 2:30 AM – Victim reported a known person struck her with a bottle when she was struck on her head with a bottle. Officer will apply for warrant.

Mount Oliver (1607)

Theft – 500 blk. Mountain Ave. – between 3/29/18 at 11 AM and 4/2/18 at 5:40 AM – Victim reported his S&W model SD40VE firearm was stolen from his vehicle. The amount of loss is unknown.

Arlington (1603)

Theft – 200 blk. Clover St. - between 4/3/18 at 8 PM and 4/4/18 at 8:40 AM – Victim reported the theft of her 3 Adirondack chairs. Later, the victim recovered her property from a neighbor.

Arlington Heights (1604)

Aggravated assault – 3100 blk. Cordell Pl. – 4/3/18 at 4:10 PM – Victim reported a unknown person fired two shots at him striking him the forearm. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Beltzhoover (1809) – NTR

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Theft – 200 blk. Sunnyland Ave. – between 3/31/18 at 6:21 PM and 4/2/18 at 5:05 PM – Victim reported the theft of her Coleman grill and Cannondale Titanium Bicycle. The amount of loss is $3,130.

Theft from vehicle – Brownsville Rd. & Stewart Ave. - 4/5/18 at 12:24 AM – Victim reported returning to her vehicle and finding the front passenger side window was broken and her Vera Bradley purse had been stolen. Her work ID & uniform were in the purse. Amount of loss is over $80.

Theft by deception – Santron Ave. - 4/7/18 at 6:24 AM – Victim reported giving money for drugs. After a few minutes, she explained she was assaulted by a known person while another blocked the exit. The victim stated cash and a cell phone had been stolen as a result. The amount of loss is over $52.

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

Theft from vehicle – 2300 blk. Fairland St. - between 4/7/18 at 8:30 PM and 4/8/18 at 1:25 AM – Victim reported his PA plate KDV6071 was stolen off of his vehicle.

St. Clair (1606) – NTR

Knoxville (3001)

Aggravated assault – Knox Ave & Rochelle St. - 4/5/18 at 11:25 PM – Victim was shot in the shoulder by an unknown male when he was arguing with his girlfriend. The victim went to a local hospital for treatment for his injury.

Burglary – 300 blk. Jucunda St. - 4/6/18 at 6:05 PM – Officers responded to a burglary in progress call. Upon arrival, the victim arrived home and discovered 2 PlayStation 3, a PlayStation 4, & 45 video games stolen. Amount of loss is $1,500.

Theft – 200 blk. Zara St. - between 4/6/18 at 11 PM and 4/7/18 at 3 AM – Victim reported getting into an argument with a known person. The victim explained the known person took her $200 in cash because she threw the known person's shoes outside.