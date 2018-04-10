ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Allentown drug bust results in 13 arrests

 
April 10, 2018



Last Tuesday, April 3, Pittsburgh Police Narcotics Unit detectives arrested 11 adults and two juveniles following a drug investigation in Allentown.

The detectives obtained a search warrant for a house on Climax Street. Pittsburgh Police SWAT team members were called in to assist and detain all occupants inside the house.

During the search, detectives recovered crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana with a street value of $4,000. In addition, four firearms, money, and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the residence.

Arrested were: Malik Martinez, Edwin Quinones, Rae Kwon Johnson, Orna Calloway, Julyan Richards, Jordan Dennis, Marvin Dennis, Kevin Taylor, Tyonna Harris, Kenneth Gaines and Jose Rivera.

All of the individuals arrested are charged with drug and firearms violations.

The investigation began as the result of a citizen complaint.

 
