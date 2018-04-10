Street cleaning has begun for the season

Crews from the Department of Public Works have begun their annual street cleaning work, which will continue weekdays through November.

Motorists are reminded to check street cleaning schedules that are affixed to signs along city roadways. Those parked in designated street cleaning zones will be subject to fines.

Enforcement officers from the Pittsburgh Parking Authority have been issuing warnings since the beginning of April and will begin issuing tickets to those parked in street cleaning zones on April 16.

Street cleaning addresses debris collecting along curbsides during winter months and gravel that is dislodged by potholes. This year DPW also plans to focus on street cleaning in neighborhood business districts, which will be performed during overnight hours, and on keeping storm catch basins cleared.