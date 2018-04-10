South Side Spring Social brings new, old South Siders together

Adam and Alice Jette and Jon and Avery Growall at the South Side Spring Social. Additional photos in The South Pittsburgh Scene with Brad Palmisiano

One hundred thirty neighbors celebrated spring and the South Side community over the weekend at the Fifth Annual Spring Social.

Some of the attendees had just moved into their South Side home last week and some have been residents for many decades. The party sparks connections and cooperation among neighbors.

Steel Cactus donated the second floor of the restaurant to the neighborhood group as well as the food. Jazz musician Lee Robinson provided jazz and AMPD Group, Marcia Benson, Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Cindy Esser's Floral Shop, Richard Fox, Rebecca Kasavich, Bill Mazeroski, Rebecca Kichta Miller, Mary and Nate Myles, Kathleen Petrillo, Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Johno Prascak, Roberta Weissburg Leathers, Kitty Vagley/Jeff Neubauer, Frank Vitale donated raffle and auction items.

Due to the commitment of the sponsors and guests, the evening raised $1,250 for both Cindy Esser Plaza and South Side Park. Both parks are beneficiaries of master planning processes this year.

Sponsors included: AMPD Group, John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, The Homyak Law Firm, Copies at Carson, Bruce Kraus, Cathy Dees, Paul Piefer, Amy and Mike Mosallem, Frank Vitale, Jim Andrew, Charlene and Joe Colia, Duke's Tires, Bryan Boak, DMD, Five Star Dentistry, German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue, Jones Advertising Studio 2131, Anna Marie Kijanka, New York Life Insurance Co., Betty and Bob Kripp, Margittai Architects, Lois and Rick McClain, Mary and Nate Myles, Kitty and Jeff, ocreations LLC, Perlora, Pittsburgh Buttoneer, Roberta Weissburg Leathers, Shake The Tree..., Discover Your Roots, South Side Community Council, The Zenith and Jane Yanosick.

The next community-wide South Side gathering is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15. It will be a Neighborhood Street Party on 22nd Street alongside Ormsby Park with games for children and adults along with food and live music.