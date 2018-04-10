Mayor issues order on Safe Leave Policy

Mayor William Peduto joined community partners in announcing an Executive Order creating a Paid Safe Leave policy for city employees victimized by domestic abuse.

Many individuals in the city – and particularly women – face intimate partner violence, which can lead to lost workdays and cuts in pay. Those who experience intimate partner violence typically forfeit 7.2 days of work-related lost productivity according to the National Partnership on Women and Girls.

The mayor’s Executive Order directs the Department of Human Resources and Civil Service to create a policy that provides relief for those facing domestic abuse while also protecting their privacy and confidentiality. It will be offered to all non-union employees.

“It is critical that we provide our most vulnerable city employees with needed resources to address these life-threatening circumstances,” Mayor Peduto said.

The mayor was joined at a press conference by Department of Human Resources and Civil Service Director Janet Manuel and representatives from organizations including the city’s Gender Equity Commission, the National Council of Jewish Women, the Women’s Law Project, Pittsburgh Action Against Rape and the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.

While the Executive Order impacts only non-union city employees (since their workplace conditions are not subject to collective bargaining) it is hoped that Paid Safe Leave will ultimately be adopted for workers across the public and private sectors in Pittsburgh.