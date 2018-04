A Festival of Praise will take place on Friday, April 14, 7-8:30 p.m. at Holy Apostles Parish – St. Albert The Great Church.

All are welcome to come for praise and worship. The service also includes Benediction and Eucharistic Procession. Afterwards, there will be fellowship and snacks at the adjoining parish center.

Holy Apostles Parish – St. Albert The Great Church is at 3198 Schieck Street, Pittsburgh PA 15227.