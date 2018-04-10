ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Family fun day coming to Soldiers & Sailors

 
April 10, 2018



Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum Trust, Inc. invites families to enjoy a free family fun event on Saturday, April 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Soldiers & Sailors is happy to continue offering an exciting and educational event for families to explore the museum and learn about history in a fun way,” said President and CEO John F. McCabe. “We’re hoping this opportunity to experience our grand memorial and historic museum will attract lots of new visitors, as well as guests who have not been back for a while. Soldiers & Sailors is an extraordinary school house showcasing important artifacts and provides an environment for children and adults to enjoy and learn about military life through our collections.”

Family Fun begins at 11 a.m. with a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Children can make cards to send to a soldier currently serving overseas, participate in a museum scavenger hunt, interact with historical re-enactors, and learn about military history. Children under 16 will receive a personalized dog tag.

For more information visit http://www.soldiersandsailorshall.org or call 412-621-4253.

 
