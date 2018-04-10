ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Councilman Coghill speaker at Carrick Business Association April dinner

 
April 10, 2018



District 4 Councilman Anthony Coghill will be the guest speaker for the April dinner meeting of the Carrick Business Association.

The dinner meeting will take place on Thursday, April 26 at Princess Lanes/Caste Village, 540 Weyman Road. Dinner begins promptly at 7 p.m. with the program beginning at 8 p.m.

Members and guests are welcome. Cost of the dinner is $18. Reservations are required, call Carla at 412-884-9390 by 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 24 to rsvp.



 
