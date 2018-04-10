Center hosts blood pressure, healthy cooking

The Allentown-Hilltop Senior Center will be offering American Heart Association’s “Healthy Blood Pressure for All” Program starting on April 20 from 10-11 a.m. at 631 E. Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210 (free parking available).

This program will occur once each month for four months. Healthy Blood Pressure for All is a community-based program that aims to empower participants to take control of their cardiovascular health by combining health education, self-monitoring tools, and healthy cooking classes.

The series combines two national programs: American Heart Association’s “Check. Change. Control.” (CCC) program and the “Cooking Matters” (CM) program with 412 Food Rescue.

“Check. Change. Control.” is an evidence-based program focused on lowering blood pressure. “Cooking Matters” is a two-hour cooking course for 6 weeks focused on cooking delicious and nutritious meals on a budget. Classes will be limited to 10 people and include hands-on cooking, nutrition lessons, a grocery store tour, and take-home groceries each week.

The first 10 participants who sign up get the free Cooking Matters class! In addition, 10 participants who show the best outcomes, such as BP drop, weight loss, attendances etc., will receive a $25 gift card at the end of the program.

To sign up or for more information, contact Allentown Senior Center at 412-481-5484.