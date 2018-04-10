Celebrate Earth Day with PRC's Reuse Fest collection event

Join the world’s largest environmental event as more than a billion individuals living throughout the world take part in Earth Day weekend activities.

Festivities in western Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 21, will include Reuse Fest, an opportunity to donate a wide variety of materials – from bikes and toys to furniture and building materials – for reuse by local nonprofits.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council’s (PRC) annual ReuseFest will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Children’s Hospital employee parking lot at 55th and Harrison streets in Lawrenceville. All materials donated during the drive-thru event will be reused in some fashion, whether resold, repurposed or given to those in need in our region and around the world.

Celebrate Earth Day weekend by dropping off gently used items at PRC’s ReuseFest. Then step out of the car to spend time under the tent at pop-up shops featuring handmade jewelry, vintage items and housewares/clothing looking for a second life. Learn how to make a difference by signing up to volunteer with local nonprofits. Watch as your children turn discarded objects into pieces of art. Purchase a lunch from Franktuary and Revival Chili. And enter a drawing for an opportunity to win a rain barrel or compost bin to use in your own backyard.

This year’s ReuseFest collection will support Brother’s Brother, Catholic Charities, Construction Junction, Dress for Success, Free Ride, Free Store Wilkinsburg, Global Links, Goodwill of Southwestern PA, Humane Animal Rescue, Off the Floor, Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse and Trash to Thrash.

All local nonprofits will collect materials for free including bikes, medical supplies, usable building materials, household and kitchen items, gently used furniture and bedding, art supplies, pet supplies, skateboarding supplies, clothing, business casual shoes/jewelry/purses and vintage items.

New this year: ReuseFest will accept outdoor equipment and apparel (clothing, packs, tents, etc.) in collaboration with 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. All outdoor material collected will be resold on consignment at the 3ROC shop with proceeds benefitting PRC.

Visit http://www.prc.org/reuse or call 412-773-7156 for a complete list of materials collected. The seventh annual ReuseFest is presented by the Pennsylvania Resources Council in partnership with UPMC.