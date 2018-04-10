Baldwin Library April programs

The Baldwin Borough Public Library, 41 Macek Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15227, has a variety of activities coming up in April.

The library will host a spring travel series on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., “traveling” around the world during the six-week series. Light refreshments will be provided by Norbert Personal Care & Seven Oaks Hospice. No registration required.

April 17: South Side – Pittsburgh

April 24: Historic Massachusetts

May 1: European Easter

May 8: Slovakia Treasures

May 15: 7 days, Greece

May 22: Bavaria, Germany

Free Bingo Fridays is on Friday, April 20 at 1 p.m. Come to the library for favorite Bingo games: Full card, Postage Stamp, Four Corners and more. There will be 10 games and there will be prizes for each game. No registration required.

Book Share will take place on Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. Book Share is not the same as a book club. Together everyone will be chatting about the latest books they’ve read -- both likes and dislikes, talk about ways to find the next read and more. Librarians will also be providing a few recommendations. Registration optional for this new program.

The Baldwin Library will be renovating and relocating to Leland Center, with grand opening in Spring 2019.

The new Baldwin Library will feature: Separate areas for adults, teens and children; Large, flexible meeting spaces for library programs and community activities; Expanded mobile computer stations and new digital lending materials; Easily accessible borough location with convenient access to public transportation; and, Ample parking—both off-street and on-street with designated handicapped spaces.

For more information, call 412-885-2255 or visit their website: baldwinborolibrary.org/Leland