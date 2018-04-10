April volunteer events will help urban farm and South Side Park

April will feature several events to improve outdoor spaces in South Pittsburgh.

South Side Park events include:

• April 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Good Deeds Day Volunteer Event with Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh, hosted by Friends of South Side Park. Volunteers are asked to meet at Bandi Schaum Community Garden or Jurassic Valley.

• April 19, 5-8 p.m., South Side Park Final Master Plan Reveal at the Arlington Recreation Center, 2201 Salisbury Street.

• April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Earth Day at South Side Park with the Student Conservation Association, hosted by Friends of South Side Park. Volunteers are asked to meet at Bandi Schaum Community Garden or Jurassic Valley.

The Hilltop Urban Farm, 700 Cresswell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, will have several opportunities for volunteers to help:

• April 21, Plant Pollinator Gardens with the Allegheny County Conservation District, public volunteer work day from 2-5 p.m.

• May 3, 5:30-7 p.m., volunteer workday with Pittsburgh Sports League.

• May 5, 9 a.m. to noon, Planting Fruit Trees with the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation, public volunteer work day.

For more information, contact Sarah Ashley Baxendell, Project Manager, Greenspace Asset Development at the Hilltop Alliance, 412-586-5807.