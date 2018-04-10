Forum in McKinley to select African American woman to be honored with city statue

The City of Pittsburgh Task Force on Women in Public Art will host five deliberative community forums to engage and collect more feedback in selecting an African American woman to be honored with a statue at the site of the Stephen Foster statue in North Oakland.

The first forum will be held on Tuesday, April 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the McKinley Park Recreation Center, 900 Delmont Street, Pittsburgh PA 15210.

The Task Force will use input from the community forums to inform a Request for Proposal that will be issued for the artwork.

Those unable to attend may participate in an online survey at: http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/survey/index.html