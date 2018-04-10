This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Carol and James Hubenthal, 2600 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• John Chajkowski, 22 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Chatham Hall Holdings LLC, 405 Griffin Street, 19th Ward, Codes 108.2, 307.1.

• Wayne V. Heuler, 122 Tuscola Street, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Maureen E. Plesh, 418 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Evelyn Hawk, 208 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code 108.1.1A.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• 201 Shiloh St. Assoc, 203 Shiloh Street, 19th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Mark R. Gorga, 215 Shiloh Street, 19th Ward, Codes 604.3.2, 1026.16.5.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Above Pgh LLC, 101 Virginia Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 604.3.2.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Theresa E. Knight, 408 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Margaret Malacki, 87 Harwood Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Yehuda and Sara Sinai, 317 Birmingham Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Denise Rader, 1137 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• ANA Realty LLC, 2714 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Carlos Ayala, 450 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• Jeff J. and Maxine A. Cullens, 212 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.6, 302.3, 304.7, 304.8.

• Green Spaces Mgmt. LLC, 190 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.