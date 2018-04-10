Science Center collecting Lego bricks

Spring has sprung, and the season of new beginnings will no doubt motivate many families in the Pittsburgh region to do a little sprucing up around the house, especially in their children's toy rooms or in storage areas. Now, Carnegie Science Center has a solution for parents who have been looking to give treasured Lego® bricks a second life.

Now through summer 2018, Carnegie Science Center is collecting unwanted, gently used Lego toys to help create a fun, building-focused activity area in its new PPG Science Pavillion™. When the activity area closes in 2019 to make way for a new theme, the Lego toys will be donated to Play It Forward Pittsburgh™, a nonprofit that collects gently used toys and offers them for free to families who are in need or might be having a challenging year.

"The partnership with Carnegie Science Center is incredibly exciting for us," said Heather Starr Fiedler, co-founder of Play It Forward Pittsburgh. "We know from years of experience that one of our most popular items of the tens of thousands of items we receive are Lego bricks and building toys. They appeal to both boys and girls of all ages, so parents often choose them first. The exposure the Science Center brings to our nonprofit is invaluable and we could not be more excited to partner with such a wonderful organization."

Those who wish to donate their Lego toys may bring them to Carnegie Science Center Monday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The colorful bricks will be placed in a giant PPG Paints bucket in the main lobby.

The Science Center asks that everyone donate Lego® or Duplo® brand toys only.