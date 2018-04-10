ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Harmony Singers annual Spring Show

 
April 10, 2018



The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present its annual spring show on Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m., at the Chartiers Valley Intermediate School, 2030 Swallow Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

This year's show, "A Galaxy of Harmony," features a variety of songs with celestial themes. Selections from the show include "Old Devil Moon," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Stardust."

While the Harmony Singers is primarily a choral group, their annual show includes several choreographed numbers. The Harmony Tappers will perform to "Steppin' Out With My Baby."

Cynthia G. Pratt is the choral director; Carol Karl is the accompanist.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students and are available from cast members or at the door. Discounted tickets, $9 each for groups of 10 or more, must be purchased in advance by calling 412-480-7557.

The Harmony Singers perform a wide variety of music--Broadway, rock 'n' roll, patriotic and pop tunes. The group is available to perform for civic, social, church, or business organizations.

Information about the Harmony Singers is available at http://www.harmonysingers.org.

 
