South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Invitation to bid McKinley Park "Chicken Hill" Green Infrastructure Construction Project

 
April 10, 2018



The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, in partnership with the City of Pittsburgh, is accepting bids for the McKinley Park “Chicken Hill” Green Infrastructure construction project. Sealed bids must be received by 5/10/2018 @ 2PM EST at the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, 45 South 23rd St, Suite 101, 15203, where they will be publicly opened on the same day @3PM. For complete Invitation to Bid visit http://www.pittsburghparks.org/mckinley-bid or call 412-682-7275 ext. 219. There will be an optional pre-bid conference at the project site 4/24/18 at 2 PM. The bid package (Project Manual and Drawings) will be available 4/10/2018 from Accu-Copy Reprographics at https://planroom.accu-copy.com/public.php.

In addition to this general contract, the Parks Conservancy is accepting bids for a Beltzhoover-based contractor to complete site amenity work such as construction of a boardwalk and reclaimed lumber benches. For complete bid package and to register go to http://www.pittsburghparks.org/mckinley-bid under Local Contract or call 412-682-7275 ext. 219.

 
South Pittsburgh Reporter

