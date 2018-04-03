Real estate transactions for issue of April 3, 2018

16th Ward

Joseph Calloway to Fergal and Sarah McAndrew at 2510 Josephine St. for $25,000.

Joseph Calloway to Fergal and Sarah McAndrew at 2514 Josephine St. for $300,000.

Joseph Calloway to Fergal and Sarah McAndrew at 2516 Josephine St. for $330,000.

Troy Potteiger to HYMYH LLC at 2110 Larkins Way for $73,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $125,742) by sheriff’s deed.

Audeo Equity LLC to Alexa Saracco at 2612 Stella St. for $253,800.

17th Ward

Benjamin Calik to Jianlei Wang and Haiyan Moreland at 1004 Fritz St. for $41,000.

18th Ward

Ryan Hurt et al. to Ian Michael Magee at 410 Bailey Ave. for $305,000.

Elizabeth Soltis to Damian Link at 210 Fordyce St. for $23,000.

Thomas Moore to Slopes Holdings LLC at 852 Freeland St. for $6,000.

Jason Phillips to Jamon Grant at 13 Lafferty Ave. for $2,000.

Mary Davis estate et al. to Tamorra Ladawn Davis at 319 Millbridge St. for $4,678 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,398) by sheriff’s deed.

19th Ward

Patricia Zajch estate et al. to Frederick Perkins and Donna Santucci at 1 Bangor St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $13,167).

Tony LaRusso to Ryan Springer at 150 Ulysses St. for $220,000.

29th Ward

Anna Krupa et al. to Dal Siwa at 2037 Brownsville Road for $90,000.

Estate of Elizabeth Loadman to Francjuan Blake at 15 Copperfield Ave. for $88,000.

Wells Fargo Bank NA to Bener Ozen at 212 Madeline St. for $75,000.

Bridget Ridge to Danniel McCanna at 2367 Valera Ave. for $87,500.

Mt. Oliver

Doris Roeschenthaler to Neil Silversmith at 206 Brownsville Road for $20,000.

Historic Renovations to 529 Brownsville Rd LLC at 529 Brownsville Road for $16,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $209,646) by sheriff’s deed.

Craig Allen Morris et al. to Bird Nest Holdings LLC at 232 Stamm Ave. for $42,650.